|
|
Staff Sgt. Robert W. Meinen (Retired)
Bloomingdale, GA
Staff Sgt. Robert W. Meinen, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Walter H. & Anna Kafa Meinen. He retired from the United States Army as well as Great Dane. He was a Mason with the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Faulkville Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mary Parker Meinen; a grandson, Roger, and two great-grandchildren. The visitation will be on Friday, November 1st from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery with full military honors and Masonic Rites.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/30/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019