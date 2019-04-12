|
|
Mr. Robert W. Swanson, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Savannah Square Health & Rehab.
He was born in Brockton, MA to the late Robert William Swanson & Betty Wormelle Swanson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Geraldine Swanson. He was a member of Southwest Baptist Church and retired from Visa as a computer programmer. Survivors include two sisters, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, April 14th at Southwest Baptist Church from 3 until 4 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery off of Old River Road.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 12, 2019