1/
Robert W. "Bobby" Tuten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pumpkintown - Robert "Bobby" Tuten passed away on Friday, November 27, at Greenville Memorial Hospital from complications related to the coronavirus.

Bobby grew up in Guyton, Georgia, and was a 1973 graduate of Effingham County High School. He began work at Georgia Ports Authority the same year and entered the Naval Reserve in 1982 serving proudly as a Seabee for 31 years until his retirement at the rank of Master Chief. Using his GI Bill, he received a degree in Christian Counseling from Liberty University in 2014 and counseled fellow amputees in the area until his move to Upstate South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Margie C. Tuten. Survivors include his wife or 46 years, Deborah Tuten of Pumpkintown, South Carolina, two daughters Leah Rollins of Statesboro and Renna Redd (Carl) of Pickens, South Carolina, three grandchildren, Aaron Rollins, Anna Grace Rollins, and Ellen Redd, and a sister, Marcia Hall, of Metter. His is also survived by his father-in-law, William Patterson (Burnice) and three brothers-in-law, Tim Patterson (Juanita), Tony Patterson (Carol), and Mark Patterson, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating the gospel of Jesus Christ will be held at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11AM. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. A private interment service will be held at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to Samaritan's Purse at www. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC is serving the Tuten family. Savannah Morning News November 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
8648786371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved