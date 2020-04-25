|
Robert Walter Ostlund
Savannah
Robert Walter Ostlund, age 91 died on Thursday April 23 in Savannah, GA. Born May 18, 1928 in Cleveland Ohio to Walter and Ruth (Funk) Ostlund.
Growing up in Cleveland Ohio, Bob attended Lakewood High school where he earned a football scholarship to Ohio University and received a degree in business. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and never missed a game. Bob enlisted in the Army in 1951 and served in the Korean war as a first Lieutenant and was awarded the Bronze Star as well as participating in the Armistice which ended the war. After the war he married Barbara Harris on August 27, 1955. She proceeded him May 29, 2000. Together they had 3 children: Wendy Catherine, Robert Birdel and Margaret Elizabeth. Four grandchildren: Olaf Almquist, Ezekiel Almquist, Natalie Zaengle, Lorrain Piccirilli Vinyard; and two great grandchildren. Bob had a long standing career with US Steel in Cleveland then moved to Pittsburgh where he retired after 40 years as a regional sales manager. Bob and Barbara's passion for golf led them to Savannah GA, Skidaway Island.
After the passing of Barbara, he met Jane Noyes and they were married January 29, 2002. Jane and Bob enjoyed golf, music, friends and Jeopardy. With Jane by his side, Bob met his last few years of physical trials with a continued zest for life and love for his family.
Bob sang in church choirs and listened to sermons from the pulpit his whole life ingraining the highest standards that modeled integrity, compassion and an indomitable spirit. He was a long standing member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Spanish Oaks Hospice of Savannah and the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church Diamond Causeway Savannah GA.
The memorial service will be held on Bob's birthday, 18 May 2020 at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church on Skidaway Island, Savannah, GA.
