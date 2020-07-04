Robert William Kenny, Sr.
Guyton, GA
Mr. Robert William Kenny, Sr. joined his heavenly father on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a short illness at Memorial Medical Center.
Robert was born on June 15, 1943 in New Jersey. After 30 years of service he retired from Memorial Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Rosary will be held at 7pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton. A graveside service will be held in the Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Robert's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Savannah Morning News
July 5,2020
