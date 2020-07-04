1/1
Robert William Kenny Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert William Kenny, Sr.
Guyton, GA
Mr. Robert William Kenny, Sr. joined his heavenly father on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a short illness at Memorial Medical Center.
Robert was born on June 15, 1943 in New Jersey. After 30 years of service he retired from Memorial Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Rosary will be held at 7pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton. A graveside service will be held in the Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Robert's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Savannah Morning News
July 5,2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved