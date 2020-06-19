Mr. Robert Wimberly Roper
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mr. Robert Wimberly Roper whose death occurred Monday, June 8, 2020 in Augusta, GA. Public viewing will he held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the Chapel. Due to Covid-19. Services are private. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 20, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.