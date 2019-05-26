Home

Roberta Graham Partee


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta Graham Partee Obituary
Mr. Roberta Graham Partee, 81 died May 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Savannah and was educated in the local schools. She was a graduate of Woodville (Tompkins) High School, Class of 1956. After leaving high school, she enlisted in the United States Navy. She had a stellar military career, receiving numerous awards and citations while serving under various commands throughout the United States and abroad. Her years of service included the Vietnam Era. She retired after twenty years of active service. She is preceded in death by her husband, James K. Partee.

Surviving are: nephew, Charles S. Beal of Savannah; two nieces, Veronica Daniels of Kentucky and Eva M. Graham of Savannah; several other nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sexton-Hall Funeral Home Chapel, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth. Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery with Military Honors. Please sign our online guestbook at ww.sextonhallfh.com Sexton-Hall Funeral Home 912-964-4336

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019
