Roberta H. Stall
Savannah, GA
Roberta H. Stall, age 89, passed away on October 3, 2020. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website at www.bakermccullough.com
. Visitation is at 12 noon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with the graveside service immediately following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA. The graveside service will be private, for family members only. A livestream link, for viewing the Memorial Service, will be online at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Obituary prior to the service beginning Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, use of face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory can be made to a charity of choice
, if desired.
Savannah Morning News
