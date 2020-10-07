1/
Roberta H. Stall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta H. Stall
Savannah, GA
Roberta H. Stall, age 89, passed away on October 3, 2020. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website at www.bakermccullough.com. Visitation is at 12 noon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with the graveside service immediately following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA. The graveside service will be private, for family members only. A livestream link, for viewing the Memorial Service, will be online at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Obituary prior to the service beginning Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, use of face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory can be made to a charity of choice, if desired.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved