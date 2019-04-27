Home

Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Roberta Haymans
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Roberta T. Cole Haymans


1949 - 2019
Roberta T. Cole Haymans Obituary
Roberta T. Cole Haymans, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a short illness.

Roberta lived most of her life in Richmond Hill and was a member of Daniel Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, shrimping, crabbing and working in the yard. She worked with Oelschig's Nursery for almost 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ed and Mamie Cole; and twin brother, Robert "Buckshot" Cole.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tommy Haymans; three daughters, Doris Carter (Howard) of Fleming, Laura Garbeth (James) of Hinesville, and Julie Durfy (Bryan) of Midway; four sisters, Nell Van Oostrom (Bob) of Pooler, Virginia Howard (Buddy) of Ellabell, Susie Sharpe (Mike) of Fleming, and Jeannie Smith (Jeff) of Pooler; one brother, Reggie Cole of Guyton; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 27, 2019
