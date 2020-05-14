|
|
Roberta Tolbert
Savannah, Georgia
Roberta Moore Tolbert 77, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Savannah, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mabel Gray Moore. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Roberta was a graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School. Later in life, she matriculated and graduated from South University. As a retiree, she was an avid reader and poetry writer. Roberta is survived by her sons, Michael Moore(Dikennya), Samuel Tolbert(Tiffany) and her daughter Tara Tolbert(Lazarus Nazari), several grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial.
Savannah Morning News
May 15, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 14 to May 15, 2020