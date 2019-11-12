|
Robin Leigh Lewis
Savannah, GA
Robin Leigh Lewis entered the gates of heaven on November 10, 2019, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She believed that every day on this earth was a blessing and a gift from God, especially those days that she was with her family and friends. Robin was active in the community and always sought to help others through her words and deeds.
Robin grew up in Lutesville, Missouri, which is now a part of Marble Hill, Missouri. Robin was a pharmacist, having graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She worked for several years at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston before moving to Savannah. She most recently worked for BriovaRx Infusion Services.
Robin always had a smile on her face and a passion to serve others, and she was a devoted member of the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir, Arts from the Island committee, New Horizons Adult Sunday School class, and South East Georgia Emmaus community. Robin also served as a Stephen minister, a Divorce Care facilitator, and a member of a home group of several close friends who met to discuss spiritual issues and pray for each other and for others. She was also a former member of the Junior League of Savannah and a long-time member of the Savannah Area Tennis Association.
Robin was a kind, generous, and loving mother and wife. She is remembered with love by her husband, Steve Lewis, two sons, Chris and Sam Funderburk, her sister Phyllis Tallent (Ken), two step-children, John and Amanda Lewis, niece Casey Tallent-Macias (Gus), nephew Greg Tallent (Nancy), brother-in-law Staten Lewis (Sandra), former parents-in-law Don and Denise Funderburk, sister-in-law Kim Montgomery (Kent), brother-in-law Dan Funderburk (Stacy), nephew Matt Montgomery, niece Katie Montgomery, great-nephew Carter Tallent, great-nieces Paige and Holly Tallent, her beloved "Ya-Ya" friends, lifelong friends Mary Jane Craft and Karen Franz, and her little dog, Lily. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sue and Bob Caldwell.
Remembrances may be sent to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, GA 31406, and designated for Christ Child's Nest (an orphanage in Guatemala), Hope Arbor (community respite care), or the Endowment Fund.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
