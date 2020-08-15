Robin Mixon CrosbySavannah, GARobin Mixon Crosby "61" became the most beautiful of angels on Wednesday August 5, 2020. A Savannah native, born September 2, 1958. Robin was a graduate of Jenkins High School Class of 1976 where she was a cheerleader, she was contestant in the Miss Savannah pageant in 1978. She lived in Savannah until moving to Beaufort SC after marrying she returned to Savannah in 2012 always a hard worker and highly independant she was admired by many. Robin had a fondness for all animals, she had a love for people that was unmatched and you always knew where you stood with her, she was a very rare individual just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, a personality that was so genuinely loving that anyone that ever met her was affected by her charm, a daughter, sister, mother and friend, she excelled at them all. Robin was preceded in death by her parents Jaycee and Robert Mixon, Mack Moody (brother), Duncan Craig Crosby (husband).Robin is survived by Brittany Crosby (daughter), Robert Crosby (son), Debbie Lanier (sister), Sherri Mixon (sister), her precious grand daughters Amelia Carter, Emma Carter and her grandson Asher Bunecicky who she loved so much and her best friend and true love Barry Johnson.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 14, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at