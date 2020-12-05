Rochelle Brown ButtimerSavannah, GARochelle Brown Buttimer, 75, died December 3, 2020 at home under the care of GHC Hospice surrounded by her loving family.She was born March 4, 1945, daughter of Joseph E. Brown and Betty O. Brown and lived in Savannah most of her life.She graduated from Savannah High School in 1962 and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1965. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Savannah for many years and most recently was self-employed as a Nurse Case Manager.She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and is remembered by all who knew her as kind and loving, and always doing anything she could to help others.She was predeceased by her parents, husband Edward M. Buttimer, son Edward M. Buttimer, Jr. (Toby), and siblings Eddie and Robert. She is survived by her daughter Moira B. Richmond (Robert), son Joseph E. Buttimer, grandson Conor P. Buttimer, sisters Sue B. Jones (Allen) and Betty P. Logue (Dempsey), brother Donald Brown (Andrea), and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other relatives.A Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.The family will hold a private prayer service and burial at the Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled later in 2021.The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1707 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401, or the Curtis & Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute, c/o Memorial Health, 4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at