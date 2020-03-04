Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Rochelle Redmond Brantley

Rochelle Redmond Brantley Obituary
Rochelle Redmond Brantley
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Rochelle Redmond Brantley, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Savannah to the late Eugene Martin & Caroline Veretta Foley Redmond. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie E. Redmond, Sr. She was a lifetime member of Countryside Baptist Church, was a homemaker, and loved her puppies.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Lynwood Brantley; son, Eugene Jones (Jennifer); step-children, Sarah Lancaster (Kenneth) and Rebecca Foote (Joseph); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy K. Geisler (Christopher L.), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/05/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
