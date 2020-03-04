|
Rochelle Redmond Brantley
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Rochelle Redmond Brantley, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Savannah to the late Eugene Martin & Caroline Veretta Foley Redmond. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie E. Redmond, Sr. She was a lifetime member of Countryside Baptist Church, was a homemaker, and loved her puppies.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Lynwood Brantley; son, Eugene Jones (Jennifer); step-children, Sarah Lancaster (Kenneth) and Rebecca Foote (Joseph); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy K. Geisler (Christopher L.), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
