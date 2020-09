Rodney C. FeikSavannah, GARodney C. Feik a former resident of Savannah died December 3, 2019 from a long battle of kidney failure and Alzheimer's he was 70. He is survived by his wife Deanne of Savannah GA and many family members. Services and burial were held in La Grande Or in December 2019.Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 4, 5, 6, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at