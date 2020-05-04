Home

Rodrick MacKay died peacefully on Wednesday April 29th in Savannah. He was 62 years old. Rod was the son of Neil and Virginia MacKay of White Bear Lake, Minnesota and he spent much of his life teaching social studies and coaching cross country and track and was a successful coach at the Savannah Arts Academy. He is survived by his mother, three children, brother, sister in-law and nephew. A private memorial for Rod will be held in Minnesota.
