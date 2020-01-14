|
|
Roger Paul Reddick
Savannah, Georgia
Roger Paul Reddick, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving son in Savannah.
Roger was born in Screven County, Georgia on December 31, 1931 to the late Roney Watson and Anna Eugenia Oliver Reddick.
He was drafted into in the United States Army in 1957 and served his tour in Germany. He retired as an owner/operator from Florida Rock Transport. Roger loved playing his bass fiddle and performed with numerous bluegrass and country bands. He was a gentle and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will dearly missed by his beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Barbara Annette Odom Reddick and all 12 of his siblings: Roney R. Reddick, Elton E. Reddick, Hayman L. Reddick, Bobby G. Reddick, Shirley Reddick Finch, Arthur N. Reddick, Dorothy Earlene Stafford, Louise Eugenia Sanders, Emily Doreese Reddick, Deweese Zitterauer, Ellene Elizabeth Lovett, and Emma Lois Bazemore.
Survivors include his daughter, Debbie (Bob) Erickson of Ocean Springs, MS; his son, Roger Dale Reddick of Savannah; grandchildren, John Phillip (Merilie) Hudson of Savannah, Haley (Step) Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS, and Peter Jared Reddick of Savannah; one great-grandson, Thomas J. Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS; two sister-in-laws, Daphine A. Reddick and Judy O. Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Baker McCullough Funeral in Garden City, GA. Visitation and Funeral Services: Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10-1 am with service following at 11 am at Thompson?Strickland?Waters Funeral Home in Sylvania, GA. Burial following service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Screven County Memorial Cemetery
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020