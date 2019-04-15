Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:15 PM
Rincon Baptist Temple
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Rincon Baptist Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Browher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger R. Browher Sr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger R. Browher Sr. Obituary
Roger R. Browher, Sr., 92, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon.

The Brunswick native was a US Navy WW II veteran and was a retired shift supervisor from Hercules, Inc. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, an accomplished professional trumpet player and loved fishing and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris Garner Browher and his brother, W.T. Browher, Jr.

Survivors include his son, Rev. Roger R. Browher, Jr. (Betty); grandsons, Matthew Browher (Melissa), Reese Browher (Aleece), and Joshua Browher (Mandy); great-grandchildren, Lily, Ella, Tripp, Ava, Nate, Will, and Bristol; sisters, Virginia Lipthratt and Eleanor Miller (Will); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 3-4:15 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rincon Baptist Temple.

Funeral: 4:30 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rincon Baptist Temple.

Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Remembrances: Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 66, McIntyre, GA 31054.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now