Roger SmithSavannah, GeorgiaMaster Sargent (Ret.) Roger Charles Smith passed away September 18, 2020 in Savannah Georgia at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Seiko Smith, his two sons Roger and Martin as well as five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He dedicated his life to serving others, serving for thirty years in the Army, then going on to serve as the military liaison for the Savannah Red Cross and Commander of the American Legion Post 184. Burial services will be held at Hillcrest Abby West Cemetery on Wednesday September 23, 2020.