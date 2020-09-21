1/1
Roger Smith
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Smith
Savannah, Georgia
Master Sargent (Ret.) Roger Charles Smith passed away September 18, 2020 in Savannah Georgia at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Seiko Smith, his two sons Roger and Martin as well as five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He dedicated his life to serving others, serving for thirty years in the Army, then going on to serve as the military liaison for the Savannah Red Cross and Commander of the American Legion Post 184. Burial services will be held at Hillcrest Abby West Cemetery on Wednesday September 23, 2020.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved