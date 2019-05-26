|
|
Mr. Rogers Lee "Heavy" Ruth, 80 died May 20, 2019 at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, having resided in Savannah for ten years. He was born in Oliver Georgia to the late John W. Ruth and the Late Ida L. and Gilbert Simpson, Sr. He was educated in the Effingham and Broward County public schools. After leaving school, he went to work for the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association. There, he rose to the position of Supervisor, of Fruit and Vegetable Collection and Distributions. He retired in 2000. During his off season from his work, he enjoyed Caddying for many well-known Golf Professionals. He had a deep passion for golf, playing cards, fishing and spending time with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of thirty years, Charles Etta Berry Ruth, a brother, Gilbert "Billy" Simpson, Jr.
Surviving are: sisters, Mary Simpson Taylor (Anthony), Peggy Simpson Mikell (Clyde) and Carolyn Simpson Blackshear (Rev. Jesse A.) all of Savannah, GA, one brother, Captain US Airforce, Ret. Willie Daughtry, Jr., Oakland, California, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and a beloved friend Mary McCray, and his Caregiver LaDonna January.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sexton-Hall Funeral Home Chapel, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019