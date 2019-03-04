|
Roland Burney Mahoney, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sandra Rogers Mahoney; son Roland "Buddy" Mahoney, Jr,; daughters Laurie Barre (Matt), Claire Neal (John); grandchildren Ashlee (Ricky), Madison (CJ), Alex and Chandler; great-grandchildren Ryker and Brody; and his wonderful extended family. He was preceded in death by daughter Debbie Mahoney; grandson Michael Douglas; brother Thomas J. Mahoney Jr; and parents Ruth and Thomas J. Mahoney.
Roland, "Bubba" or "RB" was born in Savannah on March 3, 1941 and was a 1960 graduate of Benedictine. He served in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1961, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sandra, settling with their children on Wilmington Island watching the sunsets, skiing, fishing, crabbing and sharing his love of the river with everyone he knew.
He worked 40 years for ILA 1475, receiving their Man of the Year Award in 2007. He was a lifelong member of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and many Irish organizations. He was past president of the Irish Heritage and Sinn Fein societies. He led the parade as a Marshall's Aide under three Grand Marshalls. St Patrick's Day will be less festive without this smiling Irishman!
We will miss his quiet grace, giant heart, gentle touch, strong embrace, and soft blue eyes which always had a tear when he had to say goodbye. His legacy of love surrounds us all and will carry us onward until we see him again.
As a member of the Catholic faith, funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, March 7 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of love that Roland spread, his family would be honored to have donations made in his name to people's .
