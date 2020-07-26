Ronald Craig EdwardsRincon, GeorgiaRonald Craig Edwards, 53, of Rincon, Georgia died Friday July 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Ronald graduated from Bible Baptist High School in 1984, and was married to his wife Barbara Edwards for 32 years. He was a member of Savannah Holy Church of God, where he had attended all of his life. He was the owner of D.P. Joyner Electric Company. He was preceded in death by his Father, Arthur Ray Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Edwards; daughter, Rebecca Edwards; son, Dylan Edwards; Mother, Mary Mildred Edwards; 3 brothers, Ray Edwards (Tina), Ken Edwards (Susie); Rowland Edwards; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Wednesday 11:00 am at Savannah Holy Church of God, Little Neck Road. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Masks are recommended for viewing, the funeral service and entombment.Savannah Morning News07/27/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at