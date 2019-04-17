|
|
Ronald E. Jetton, 71, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019 at Candler Hospital.
The Pensacola, Florida native was a retired Chief Master Sgt. having served for 38 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, in the 165th Georgia Air National Guard unit, and the civil service. Ron was a radio announcer and reporter while in the military and had been an announcer for WGEC Radio Station in Springfield. He was a member of Centerpoint Community Church where he served as the media specialist. He was a member of various clubs and organizations, including the American Legion Post #209, Special Olympics Committee, Keepers Car Club, Lifers Car Club and Dixieland Cruisers. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Betty Pfeiffer Jetton; and brother, Ray Jetton.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne C. Jetton; children, Ronald Jetton, Jr. (Dana), Andrea Jetton Slayton (Jeremy Nix), Ronda Jetton Dickey (Mike), Shawna YeVonne Jetton, Tiffany Adams (Sam), Bethany Tucker (Philip), Joshua Barger (Birdie), Jacob Barger, and Sherri Malphus (Jeff); grandchildren, Gavin, Gabrielle, Thomas, William, Mason, Kayla, Austin, Charlotte, Justus, Zeke, Malachi, Rachel, Destiny, Brandon, Brieana, Jaiden, Makayla, Leah, Levi, Temperance, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Vitali; sisters, Anita Thomas, Faye Bamberg, Joyce Clapper (Tony), Diane Gill, and Debbie Kimrey; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation: 3-4 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Centerpoint Community Church.
Celebration of Life: 4 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Centerpoint Community Church, 2160 GA Hwy 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326.
Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 17, 2019