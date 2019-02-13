|
Ronald Eugene Brand, 59, went to be with Jesus Christ his Lord on February 8, 2019.
The Indiana native was a member of Compassion Christian Church and was employed with World Acceptance Corporation. He Loved the Lord, was an avid golfer, and loved Purdue Basketball and Football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Monroe Brand.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; son, Dustin Winslow Cawley (Elizabeth); grandsons, Jameson and Benson Cawley; his mother, Barbara Stern (John); brother, John Brand (Molly) and their children, John Brand, Jr. and Erika (David) and their son, Kai; brother-in-law, Bucky Cawley (Kim) and their children, Cody Cawley, Shane Cawley, Tommy Kern, Megan Kern, Caroline Cawley; and great-nieces, Lauralie and Skylar Whitehead.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with memorial services following at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church - Effingham Campus.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to Compassion Christian Church.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 13, 2019