Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Pastor Ronald G. Smith Sr.


1942 - 2019
Pastor Ronald G. Smith Sr. Obituary
Pastor Ronald G. Smith, Sr., 77, passed away July 6, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Tennessee native graduated from Lenior Rhyne University and Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He served the following churches, St. Andrews in Plains, GA, Christ Lutheran Church in Cullman, AL, Gloria Dei in Knoxville, TN, Christ The King in Dalton, GA, Holy Trinity in Springfield, GA, Memorial in Nashville, TN, and Bethany in Newberry, SC before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estle and Ivory Smith; and wife, Helen Duncan Smith.

Survivors include his sons, Glenn (Marti) Smith, Mark (Melissa) Smith, Stephen (Bonnie) Smith, and Eric Mindy) Smith; grandchildren, Skylar, Dallas, Ashton, Zacharey, Victoria, Alex, Derek, and Summer; sister, Linda (Edwin) Profitt.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be given to Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries, 24 Spruce Drive, Arden, NC 28704.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019
