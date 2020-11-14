1/1
Ronald Grant
1952 - 2020
Ronald Grant
Savannah, GA
Ronald " Spook" Grant, 68 of Savannah GA, passed away November 8, 2020 at Riverview Nursing home under the care of Hospice Savannah. Ronald was born in Savannah GA to Eugene Gray and Ella Lee Gould on October 28, 1952. Ronald worked construction for over 50 years with his last employment at Superior Construction Company. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters and 1 brother. He is survived by 1 brother, Ervin Gray and 1 sister, Ella Louise Wilson and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. 2 special nieces, Kera Smalls-Moody and Tinishia M. WIlliams, 1 special nephew, Kevin Gould II.
Services will be held at a later date. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Grant Family.
Savannah Morning News
11/15/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
