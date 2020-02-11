|
Ronald "Ronnie" H. Harrison 74 of Rincon, Georgia passed away February 9, 2020 at home, under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice. Ronnie was born February 21, 1945 in Savannah, Ga. to the late Heber and Ernestine Jarrell Harrison. He was a graduate of H. V. Jenkins High School, attended Armstrong Junior College, held a USCG captains license, and was a United States Army Reserve veteran. He is survived by his wife Diane Bacon Harrison, a brother, Spencer L. Harrison (Judy) Savannah, Ga., his children: R. Todd Harrison (Stephanie) Springfield, Ga. and TeRess (Cissy) L. Bradley (Michael) Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., his grandchildren; Zane T. Harrison, Clemson, S.C., Liam C. Harrison and Raegan M. Harrison of Springfield, Ga., a niece Melissa Harrison, Savannah, Ga., his loyal cousin Karl Harrison, and closest friends Charlie Parham, Randy Ledet, Ronald Coleman and Ernie Williams. At Ronnie's request, the family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the . Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Harrison family
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020