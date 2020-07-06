Ronald Henry Pierson, Sr.GuytonRonald Henry Pierson, Sr., - March 10, 1961 – July 4, 2020. Ron passed away at home unexpectedly July 4, 2020 of natural causes.Ron was preceded in death by his two brothers, William T. Pierson (Billy) and Charles Pierson (Chaz).Ron is survived by his mother and step-father, Barbara and John Thomas of Deltona, FL; his wife, Jennifer Pierson; children, Jessica Johnston (Scott), DeAnna McQueen, Ronny Pierson, Abby McQueen, and Billy Pierson; sisters, Kim Hudack (Ed) of Panama City, FL and Debbie Benson (Troy) of Belton, MO. Ron had 3 grandchildren, Penny and Finn Johnston, and Peyton McQueen (arriving soon); and loving nieces and nephews.Ron joined the U.S. Army at 18 years old, his MOS was Military Police and Game Warden. After his 6 years of Army service Ron Joined the Savannah Police Department in 1982. During his time with SPD Ron served on the CNT and TRAP units, he was a PTO officer. His time on the Savannah Police Department ended unexpectedly January 1, 2005 when he was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident, retiring him as a Star Corporal.Ron was a Mason with Landrum Lodge #48 F. & A.M., a member of Alee Shriners, and a member of the Scottish Rite. Ron also was a proud supporter of Savannah Assembly #1 International Order of Rainbow Girls Grand Assembly of Georgia.Memorial Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Overflow will be outside under the carport. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at