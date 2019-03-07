Ronald Lee Allen, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, Inc. He graduated in 1954 from Commercial High School. He was a member of the COBRA Club. He joined the Air National Guard in 1953 and retired from the Combat Readiness Training Center in March 1995. He was a member of the Landrum Lodge No. 48 F&AM for 53 years and also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Bethlehem Chapter No. 269. He loved his family and friends very much and to have family cookouts, especially low country boils. He was also an avid bowler, and bowled in many leagues in the city and also loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Everett Allen, mother, Alice Dimmick Allen Smith, brother, Theodore (Ted) Allen, sister, Carole Allen Markenstyn and daughter, Leslie Allen Graddick.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Allen, his daughters, Diane (Hughie) Hodges, Claire (Tim) Kirkland, grandchildren, Carrie (Lester) Phillips, Brandi Strickland, Jessica Zipperer, Hilary Girard, Joseph (Nikki) Kirkland, Michelle Graddick, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with the Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7:00 p.m.



The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.



