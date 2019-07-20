Home

Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Ronald Lee Edwards

Ronald Lee Edwards Obituary
Kodak - Ronald Lee Edwards Ronald Lee Edwards, 78 of Kodak, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45PM Monday July 22, 2019 in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with service to follow at 2PM Rev. Dan Spencer officiating. Graveside service and interment to follow in procession after service to Middle Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com. Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 20, 2019
