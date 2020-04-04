|
Ronald Walker Edwards, Jr.
Garden City, GA
Ronald Walker Edwards, Jr. passed away after a short illness on April 2, 2020. He was born March 2, 1957 in Savannah, Georgia and lived his life in Garden City. He was a member of the Garden City United Methodist Church and a 1975 graduate of Groves High School. He attended Savannah Vocational School. He was a career electrician. He was loved and admired by many for his willingness to help others and his work ethics. He was a part of the Garden City Housing team. Survivors include, his parents, Ronald Walker Edwards, Sr. and June Williams Edwards; son, Ronald Walker Edwards, III (Megan); granddaughter, Zoey Paige; brother, William Randall Edwards (Leah); niece, Meredith Edwards; aunt, Betty Williams; and cousins, Gene and Clint Williams. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to hospice, the nurses and nurse's aide, and all his caregivers. They are true family to us; Sharetta Taylor, Velma Lewis, Cassandra Green and Rev. Curtis Belton. A special thanks for all the phone calls, cards, prayers and concern. And to Mayor Don Bethune for his weekly visits. Due to CDC requests for isolation and self-isolation quarantine and out of respect for those that would like to honor his passing, a celebration of life will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the . Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
