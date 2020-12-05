Ronny L. Woods
Brooklet, GA
We celebrate the life, legacy and memory of Ronny Leroy Woods, 62, of Brooklet, GA whose death occurred on November 28, 2020. He was formerly of Savannah, GA and employed by CAT until his retirement.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Louise Woods, of Midway, GA. Left to mourn his passing are his partner, Tony Pisacano and his constant companion "furbaby" Tudy, his siblings: Jenell Canfield (Grant), Elaine Lunsford (Frank), Sandi Smith (Roy), Jeffrey Woods (Robin) and many nieces and nephews.
His essence cannot be captured by mere words. Ronny had a passion for life and loved talking to people. He was a gifted artisan turning the most ordinary or discarded objects (trash) into brilliant works of art. Our homes have been gifted by many of these wonderful creations. His earthly body grew tired after beating Covid but his memory and light will live forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The National Kidney Foundation
and Feeding America.
A private graveside will be held by the family.
Savannah Morning News
