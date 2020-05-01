|
Mrs. Rosa Lee DeBerry Malloy
Savannah, Georgia
Mrs. Rosa Lee DeBerry Malloy, born February 18, 1940, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Azalealand skilled Nursing facility in Savannah, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ida DeBerry, and eight siblings. The Portsmouth, Virginia native was a member of Willing Hearts Ministry in Port Wentworth, GA. She was a retired educator of 38 years. She began her teaching career at Woodson High School in 1964 and continued teaching until moving to Germany in 1969. She then spent thirty-three years teaching for the Department of Defense primarily teaching first grade. Survivors include her older sister Dorothy Ruffin of Chessepeke, Virginia; a son Joseph Edward Malloy, III and Angela; daughter Crystal Yvette Malloy and Isabel Trevino; grandchildren Jessica Hebert and Mark, Raymond Joseph Malloy and Ashley; four great grandchildren- Sienna, Lyla, Warren and Theodore, and a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Monica Rahn who became much more than just her caregiver. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
05/02/2020
