1/1
Rosa Maria Mendez DeMine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Maria Mendez DeMine
Savannah, GA
Rosa Maria, age 93, passed away July 26, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. She was retired from Candler Hospital as an executive assistant after many years of service. She was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Thomas DeMine, Sr. of Savannah, Ga. She is also survived by two sons, Richard Thomas Jr (Elizabeth) of Savannah and Barry Thomas of Greenville, SC. She was a loving grandmother to Allison Gerber (Joel) and Natalee Sauers, all of Savannah, Ga. She also had four great grandchildren… Marshall and Carson Gerber and Stephen and Thomas Sauers, all of Savannah.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Rosa Maria's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, Ga. 31406
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved