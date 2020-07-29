Rosa Maria Mendez DeMine
Savannah, GA
Rosa Maria, age 93, passed away July 26, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. She was retired from Candler Hospital as an executive assistant after many years of service. She was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Thomas DeMine, Sr. of Savannah, Ga. She is also survived by two sons, Richard Thomas Jr (Elizabeth) of Savannah and Barry Thomas of Greenville, SC. She was a loving grandmother to Allison Gerber (Joel) and Natalee Sauers, all of Savannah, Ga. She also had four great grandchildren… Marshall and Carson Gerber and Stephen and Thomas Sauers, all of Savannah.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation in Rosa Maria's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, Ga. 31406
Savannah Morning News
