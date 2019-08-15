|
Madison - Rose Leola Greene Mrs. Leola Greene passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was provided excellent care at the Madison Health and Rehab Center. She was born October 14, 1937, a lifelong resident of Savannah, GA. A Graveside viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm and Graveside services at 4:30 pm at the Magnolia Cemetery, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah, GA. 31405. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Ganzy Funeral Home, Madison, Florida. Savannah Morning News August 15, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 15, 2019