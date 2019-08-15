Home

Ganzy Funeral Home - Madison
1171 SW State Road 14
Madison, FL 32340
850-973-3267
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:30 PM
Magnolia Cemetery, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah
Rose Leola Greene


1937 - 2019
Rose Leola Greene Obituary
Madison - Rose Leola Greene Mrs. Leola Greene passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was provided excellent care at the Madison Health and Rehab Center. She was born October 14, 1937, a lifelong resident of Savannah, GA. A Graveside viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm and Graveside services at 4:30 pm at the Magnolia Cemetery, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah, GA. 31405. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Ganzy Funeral Home, Madison, Florida. Savannah Morning News August 15, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 15, 2019
