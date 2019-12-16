Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Rose Mary Kenny Usher

Rose Mary Kenny Usher
Springfield
Rose Mary Kenny Usher, 93, died December 15, 2019 at home under the care of Bethany Hospice, Sharin Spells, Beverly Smith, and Mary Thomas.
She was born August 26, 1926 in Savannah, GA to Florence K. Futch and Nicholas S. Kenny, (both deceased), and her brother, Nick Kenny (deceased).
She took tremendous pride in the fact that she was a great niece to Florence Martus, "The Waving Girl". She met and married the love of her life, George B. Usher, Sr. and moved to Springfield, GA. They had six children, Rose Ann Yarbrough, (deceased), Judith U. Sheahan, George "Benny" Usher, Jr., John Kenny Usher (Diana), Timothy Daniel Usher (Holly), and Mary Jane U. Heyman (Julian); 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She attended St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah, GA. When she moved to Effingham, she was one of the first Catholics. She spear-headed a letter writing campaign to get a Catholic Church in Effingham County. This was by far her proudest spiritual achievement. Along with several St. Boniface members she began a weekly Rosary Prayer Group whereby they prayed for church and community members in need of prayer.
On November 23, 2003 she and George were awarded the Diocese of Savannah Bishop Gartland Service Award from St. Boniface Church.
She was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #209 and served many different offices including president. She was also a auxiliary member.
She was the oldest living survivor of cancer in Effingham County. She began the support group for breast cancer survivors later named "The Rose Buds".
She was a Pink Lady for the Effingham County Hospital Auxiliary and logged thousands of hours. She was a longtime member of the Springfield Garden Club.
Rosary services will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church Building Fund, 1952 Hwy. 21 S., Springfield, GA 31329 or ,
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
