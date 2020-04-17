Home

Rose Merry Lacefield Obituary
Rose Merry Lacefield
Tybee Island, Georgia
Rose Merry Lacefield, 79, of Tybee Island, GA, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Frieda Bell and Raymond Arthur Fitch. Ms. Lacefield held many jobs over the years but most recently worked for Gatch Florist delivering flowers. She loved Tybee Island where she made her home for many years. She was a lover of animals and was known as the Tybee Cat Lady. Ms. Lacefield is survived by a son, Jim Wynn (Julie) of Richmond Hill, GA; a daughter, Deneen Shuman (Howard) of Sparta, GA; grandchildren, Jesse and Rochelle Shuman of Sylvania, GA; two brothers, William Fitch (Diane) of Savannah, GA and George Fitch of Savannah, GA; special friends, Raynette Evans and Deb Babar both of Tybee Island, GA, who made it possible for Rose Merry to stay in her home for as long as possible; and two cats, Steele and Unos. There are no services at this time. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements
Savannah Morning News
4/19/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
