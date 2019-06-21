|
|
Rosemary Schomburg Sanders, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born July 31, 1926 to the late Dr. Otto Meinhart Schomburg and Mary O'Shea Schomburg. Rosemary was a 1944 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brannen Sanders, Jr., and her brother, James Schomburg.
Surviving are her son, Thomas B. Sanders, III (Sharon) of Miami, FL, her daughters, Ginger Robertson (Mike) of Savannah, and Carol Coppola (Sam) of Savannah. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Thomas B. Sanders, IV, Erin Bailey, Padraic Robertson, Samuel Coppola, Elizabeth Coppola, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Remembrances may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 21, 2019