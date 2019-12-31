Home

Chisholm Galloway Home For Funerals - BEAUFORT
808 Bladen Street
BEAUFORT, SC 29902
(843) 524-6634
Rosie Shellman Washington

Rosie Shellman Washington Obituary
Rosie Shellman Washington
Effingham County
Rosie Shellman Washington, 65, died December 28, 2019 in Effingham County Hospital.
She was an Educator in Chatham County.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals
Savannah Morning News
1/1/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
