Rosie Shellman Washington
Effingham County
Rosie Shellman Washington, 65, died December 28, 2019 in Effingham County Hospital.
She was an Educator in Chatham County.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. Helena Island, SC. Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals
Savannah Morning News
1/1/20
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020