Rowena Anne Bunton Fripp Feb. 6, 1938 - Sept. 19, 2020Somers, CTRowena Anne Bunton Fripp, 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, Sept 19th surrounded by loved ones. Rowena was born in 1938 in Colleton County, SC to Jacob and Rena Bunton. Her sister Myrna (Barkoot) was born 4 years later and completed their family. "Ro" will be remembered by her family and friends as "the kindest and most generous woman in the world." Rowena was a woman of Christian faith and taught Sunday school for many years.Rowena graduated from Walterboro High School in Walterboro, SC in 1956. She married the love of her life, Bobby Glenn Fripp in June of the same year. They were blessed with 3 children, Robert Jacob (Jay) Fripp, Glenda (Griffin), and Jana (Lang). She also adored her grandchildren, Matthew Higgins (Elizabeth), Amanda Durham (Matt), Aaron Lang (Michelle), Megan Fripp, Kyra Fripp, and Jacob Fripp. She also has 6 great grandchildren that were dear to her heart.Rowena and Bob lived the majority of their married lives at Tybee Island, Georgia where she worked for the City of Tybee and retired as the City Administrator. Ro loved her time there and enjoyed being in the political atmosphere.Rowena and Bob loved the North Georgia mountains and enjoyed a second home in Hiawassee on Lake Chatuge for many years.Rowena was preceded in her death by her parents, Jacob Kirby and Rena Anne Bunton, and husband Bob Fripp. Rowena is survived by her sister, Myrna Bunton Barkoot of Walterboro, SC; her 3 children, Jay Fripp (Kristen), Glenda Griffin (Joe), and Jana Lang (Kevin). And her grandchildren and great grandchildren.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of Rowena's extended family and friends for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and the Humane Society, both of which were dear to her heart.Rowena's celebration of life will be at a later date at the Chapel of Ease historic site in Saint Helena Island, SC.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at