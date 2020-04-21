|
Mr. Roy Bush Clements, Sr.
Swainsboro, GA
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mr. Roy Bush Clements, Sr., age 91, of Swainsboro on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the Emanuel Medical Center Nursing Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date with Masonic Rites observed at Eastbrook Cemetery and Mausoleum in Swainsboro, GA. Born in Pinkard, Alabama in 1928, Roy was the son of John Preston and Mary Bell McNabb Clements. He was a WWII Veteran. As a self employed truck driver, Roy drove over five million miles in which he only ever had one accident. In his spare time Roy enjoyed fishing and hunting. Despite his job as a driver, Roy loved to travel. He was a member of Swainsboro Shrine Club, the Masonic Lodge #244, the Emanuel County Sportsman Club and the Family Motor Coach Association. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Clements Leonard; a brother, Pruitt Clements; a son-in-law, Norman Van Horn, III and his forever nine year old grandchild, Anna Elizabeth Van Horn, whom he adored dearly. Survivors include: His beloved companion, Mrs. Betty Jean Parker Clements of Swainsboro, GA; daughters, Karen Jean Clements Van Horn of Peachtree City, and Mary Kristie Clements of Suwanee, GA; a son, Roy Bush Clements, Jr. (Jackie) of Cedar Crossing, GA; Grandchildren, Alex Pekich, Elliot Brim, Simon Brim and Oliver Brim, all of Suwanee, GA, Amanda Clemens and Robbie Clements (Samantha) all of Uvalda, GA; great grandchildren: Jakob Lively of Uvalda, GA, Jaxon Clements of Uvalda, GA Nate Clements of Swainsboro, GA and Melanie Clements of Hazelhurst, GA; a sister-in-law; Marie Clements of Merritt Island, FL and a nephew, Jimmy Pierce Leonard of Swainsboro, GA whom was very special to him and he adored. Memorial Contributions may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 or online at, donate.lovetotherescue.org Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of these arrangements.
