Roy C. Lollis
Ellabell, GA
Mr. Roy C. Lollis, 94, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in McDuffie County to the late Lawrence Edgar & Cleo Matthews Lollis. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He retired from the Seymour, Indiana Fire Department after 22 ½ years of service, as well as Cummins Engines. He was a member of Faith Harvest Sanctuary and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife, Mary Mosley Lollis; children, Eddie Lollis (Debbie), Kevin Lollis, Marilyn Arroyo (Tony), Tony Hewitt (Debbie), Judy Bashlor, Rocky Hewitt and Ernie Mosley (Scheryl); 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Bernice Dopel, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
01/22/2020
