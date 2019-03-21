Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Roy Mock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Edward Mock


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Edward Mock Obituary
Roy Edward Mock, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Roy was born in Glennville, GA and lived most of his life in Savannah, GA. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Chevis Oaks Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mourice Mock; and son at heart, David Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Armande (Tina) Mock; daughters, Sheila Sauls (Bobby), Tina Fennell (Terry), Monica Dotson (Hank), and Rhonda Williams (Doug); sisters, Loyce Strickland, Demaris Harp, Lissie Thompson, Shelba Sanchez, Diane Ballance, and Ruby O'Connor; brothers, Darrell Mock and Wendell Mock; grandchildren, Robert (Hope), Kyndall, Anthony (Casey), Priscilla (Brad), Andrew, Kaley, Kerstin, Douglas, Dawson, and Kasey; and great-grandchildren, Dustin, Lacy, Landon, Shane, Emma, and Cole.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with burial immediately following at Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Marlene Kears for caregiving and Hospice Savannah.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now