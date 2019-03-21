|
Roy Edward Mock, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Roy was born in Glennville, GA and lived most of his life in Savannah, GA. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Chevis Oaks Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mourice Mock; and son at heart, David Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Armande (Tina) Mock; daughters, Sheila Sauls (Bobby), Tina Fennell (Terry), Monica Dotson (Hank), and Rhonda Williams (Doug); sisters, Loyce Strickland, Demaris Harp, Lissie Thompson, Shelba Sanchez, Diane Ballance, and Ruby O'Connor; brothers, Darrell Mock and Wendell Mock; grandchildren, Robert (Hope), Kyndall, Anthony (Casey), Priscilla (Brad), Andrew, Kaley, Kerstin, Douglas, Dawson, and Kasey; and great-grandchildren, Dustin, Lacy, Landon, Shane, Emma, and Cole.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with burial immediately following at Daniel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Marlene Kears for caregiving and Hospice Savannah.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019