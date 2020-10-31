Roy Eugene CovenahShellmans Bluff, GeorgiaRoy Eugene Covenah, 73, of Townsend formerly of Garden City passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.A native of Savannah, he was the son of the late Wiley Dorsey "W.D." Covenah and the late Myrtle Louise Odom Covenah.Roy was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church and was a retired Truck Driver. He was a US Army Veteran.He was preceded in death by parents, brother, Dorsey Covenah, sister, Rebecca Henry, father and mother-in-law, Cup and Doris Langford.Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Lynn Langford Covenah, children, Marie Wilkerson and Wesley Covenah, grandchildren, Alexis Gibson, Gage Gibson, Johnathon Wilkerson, other family, Leslie "Skeeter" Langford (Vicky), Larry Langford (Janet), Mickey Langford (Ann), Terry Langford (Denise), Elaine Langford, Sandi and Frank Ambrose, William and Dana Champion, brother, Charles Covenah, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.A graveside service at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations are ask to be sent to Garden City United Methodist Church, 62 Varnedoe Ave, Garden City, GA 31408; Hospice Savannah Inc. at Hospice Savannah Foundation, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah GA 31416; or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.Savannah Morning NewsSunday, November 1, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at