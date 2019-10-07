|
|
Mr. Lyons - Roy Lee Stewart Roy Lee Stewart, age 74, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Lyons when his heart could no longer keep up with his spirit.
Born and raised in Lyons, Roy was deeply committed to his church, family, friends, and community, and it showed in everything he did. He was a 1962 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. After graduating from Middle Georgia College and the University of Georgia, Roy returned to his beloved hometown. He was an accountant and owned General Office Services for 46 years. He was a faithful member of Vidalia Old Line Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Roy will be remembered as a good neighbor and civic-minded citizen who loved and believed in his community. He was involved in countless local organizations. His dedication to his community was recognized as a former Lyons Citizen of the Year. A devoted husband and family man, Roy was the father of two children, but was a Dad to countless others for whom he instilled values and wisdom.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Lloyd.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judith Hipp Stewart and his children, Brian and Natalie Osborne of Vidalia and John and Holly Stewart of Savannah.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Toombs County Funeral Home in Lyons.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Baptist Church in Lyons with Elder Ric Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Lyons City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Roy's memory by faithfully attending church, supporting local businesses, inviting a friend to dinner, or simply doing a kind deed for a friend or stranger.
Remembrances may also be made to Vidalia Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Dale Newsome, 438 Newsome Road, Vidalia, Ga, 30474.
Toombs County Funeral Home of Lyons is in charge of funeral arrangements. Savannah Morning News October 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 7, 2019