Roy Redmond
Roy Redmond
Ellabell, GA
Ellabell-Mr. Roy Earl Redmond, age 85, passed away Monday, November, 9, 2020 after a long illness at his home with his family by his side. Mr. Redmond was born in Garden City, GA to the late Luther and Annie Mae Redmond. He was a construction worker for 30 years and was founder of Badger Rental Services in 1986 and worked there until his retirement. Mr. Redmond also owned Rambling Creek Campground in Ellabell. He was a long-time member of Garden City First Baptist Church and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and cutting grass.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Redmond was preceded in death by two brothers, James Luther Redmond and Eugene Martin Redmond and one granddaughter, Kendall Shay Shurling.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Pattye Redmond of Ellabell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kandi Kim Drew and Paul Drew, Scarlet Angel Shurling and Gary Shurling, all of Ellabell; one sister, Elizabeth Morgan of Rincon; two brothers, Carl and Frank Redmond, both of Rincon; three grandchildren, Garrett and Julie Shurling, Bridget and Patrick White and Aaron and Jessica Drew, all of Ellabell; six great grandchildren, Madelyn Shurling, Rett Shurling, Reid White, Ryder White, Blaze Drew and Anniston Drew and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Lower Black Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 107 Southern Blvd. Suite 203, Savannah, GA 30505 or on compassus.com.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Roy Earl Redmond.
Savannah Morning News
11/11/2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lower Black Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
