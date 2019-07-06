|
Royce Stokes Nease, 76, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
The Savannah native was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where she had served as treasurer and a Children's Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a retired benefit's analyst from Memorial Health and had also served as a Salvation Army volunteer. She loved and enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Helen Stokes, and her son, Jason Schoonover.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Durell Nease; three children, Darla Hammond (Mike), John Schoonover, and Kristin Goodwin (Joel); grandchildren, Matthew Hammond, Cole Schoonover, Ryan Schoonover, Rachel Schoonover, Hunter Goodwin, Abigail Goodwin, Tyler Schoonover (Jessica), Zachary Schoonover, and Macy Schoonover; great grandchildren, Bella and Link; sister, Joyce Parker (Ray); and brother, Floyd Stokes (Chrys).
Visitation: 6-8 pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 3 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church
Interment: Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery
Remembrances: Bethesda United Methodist Church or Hospice Savannah.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019