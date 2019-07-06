Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Royce Stokes Nease


1942 - 2019
Royce Stokes Nease Obituary
Royce Stokes Nease, 76, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

The Savannah native was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where she had served as treasurer and a Children's Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a retired benefit's analyst from Memorial Health and had also served as a Salvation Army volunteer. She loved and enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Helen Stokes, and her son, Jason Schoonover.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Durell Nease; three children, Darla Hammond (Mike), John Schoonover, and Kristin Goodwin (Joel); grandchildren, Matthew Hammond, Cole Schoonover, Ryan Schoonover, Rachel Schoonover, Hunter Goodwin, Abigail Goodwin, Tyler Schoonover (Jessica), Zachary Schoonover, and Macy Schoonover; great grandchildren, Bella and Link; sister, Joyce Parker (Ray); and brother, Floyd Stokes (Chrys).

Visitation: 6-8 pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 3 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church

Interment: Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery

Remembrances: Bethesda United Methodist Church or Hospice Savannah.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019
