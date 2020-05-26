Home

Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Concord Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Resources
Ruben Richard Walling Sr. Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Ruben Richard Walling, Sr.
Ludowici, GA
SFC (Ret.) Ruben Richard Walling, Sr., 87, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Winder. Born in Savannah, he had lived in Long County for fifty years. He was retired from the US Army with twenty years of service, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from civil service at HAAF and was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance in Savannah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Maulden Walling.
Survivors are his daughters, Julie Johnson of Apopka, FL, Valerie Brisben of Pt. Wentworth, and Melony Walling of Long County; sons, R. Richard Walling, Jr. of Long County and Michael Walling of Winder; eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 28 at 11 AM in Concord Cemetery with Dr. Charles L. Houston, Jr. officiating. Family will receive visitors at the cemetery for thirty minutes prior to the service.
*Social distancing guidelines will be in effect*.
Remembrances are suggested to the charity of donor's choice.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Savannah Morning News
May 27, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 26 to May 27, 2020
