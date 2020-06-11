Ruby Futch Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ruby Futch Williams
Savannah, GA
Ruby Futch Williams, 78, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born February 15, 1942 in Savannah, Georgia to Coy and Marzella Futch. She was married to Ernest L. Williams, Sr. who proceeded her in death in 2011.
Ruby devoted her career to children as an elementary school teacher and retired from the Chatham County Board of Education. She loved her students, and they in turn loved her.
Her family and many friends enjoyed her lively personality, and will share many stories and laughs in the years to come.
Ruby is survived by her three children: Chief Judge Tammy Stokes (Dr. Larry Stokes), Terri Holmes (Reginald Holmes), David Williams (Olivia Williams); grandchildren, Dr. Jamie Holmes, Kimberly Holloway (Derek Holloway), Ashley Holmes; Connor Williams; plus, two great grandsons. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in consideration of Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Ruby to Hospice Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved