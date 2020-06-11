Mrs. Ruby Futch WilliamsSavannah, GARuby Futch Williams, 78, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born February 15, 1942 in Savannah, Georgia to Coy and Marzella Futch. She was married to Ernest L. Williams, Sr. who proceeded her in death in 2011.Ruby devoted her career to children as an elementary school teacher and retired from the Chatham County Board of Education. She loved her students, and they in turn loved her.Her family and many friends enjoyed her lively personality, and will share many stories and laughs in the years to come.Ruby is survived by her three children: Chief Judge Tammy Stokes (Dr. Larry Stokes), Terri Holmes (Reginald Holmes), David Williams (Olivia Williams); grandchildren, Dr. Jamie Holmes, Kimberly Holloway (Derek Holloway), Ashley Holmes; Connor Williams; plus, two great grandsons. All of these she loved and touched deeply.A memorial service will be held at a later date in consideration of Covid-19.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Ruby to Hospice Savannah.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at