Ruby Kight DeLoach, 95, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Johnson County, Georgia to the late Amos Kight and Minnie Tyson Kight. She moved to Springfield in 1945. She held various bookkeeping positions in Savannah and retired from Liberty National Bank in 1969. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Springfield for 70 years. A proud breast cancer survivor, she was active with local survivor groups and The .
She was also preceded in death by by her husband, Charlesworth DeLoach; her siblings, Louie Kight, Hilton Kight, and Iris Kight Sikes; and her in-laws Cora Exley Kight, Voncile Moody Kight, and Layton Sikes.
Survivors include her brothers Murray Kight (Rachel) and Joe Oliff Kight (Maxie); her daughter Amelia Lloyd (Charles); grandchildren Charlie and Zoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Riggs Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place immediately following at Springfield Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019